Demand from our customers remains very strong, as reflected by record net bookings in the second quarter of €8.5 billion, including €5.4 billion from 0.33 NA and 0.55 NA EUV systems as well as strong DUV bookings, said ASML President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink, in a company interim report.

According to Wennink, some customers are indicating signs of slowing demand in certain consumer-driven market segments. However, the company is witnessing a ”strong demand” for its systems, driven by global megatrends in automotive, high-performance computing, and green energy transition.

While we are still planning to ship a record number of systems this year, increasing supply chain constraints cause delayed starts. Therefore, we are increasing the planned number of fast shipments throughout the remainder of this year in order to supply our customers with the necessary capacity expansions, Wennink continues.

ASML expects Q3 2022 net sales between €5.1 billion and €5.4 billion and a gross margin between 49% and 50%. Expected sales growth for the full year of around 10%