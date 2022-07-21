© Nikon

”Nikon will stop making new single lens reflex camers,” The Verge reported on July 12th, referring to a report fron Nikkei.

The company, who has a long history of developing and manufacturing SLR cameras, was reported to ”focus development of new models entirely on mirrorless”. Nikon will, however, ”continue to produce and distribute its existing SLR models.”

Nikon issued a statement the same day, following the reports, stating that ”this media article is only speculation and Nikon has made no announcement in this regards”, and that the company is ”continuing the production, sales and service of digital SLR”.