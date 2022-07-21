© Audi AG

It was during Winfried Kretschmann’s visit at Audio’s Neckarsulm location on mid-July that ”ideas about the transformation of the auto industry” and the ”design of mobility of the future” was exchanged.

According to a press release, the Minister-President of the German state of Baden-Württemberg was ”visibly impressed” by the production of the all-electric model and the plans to build a competence center for batteries in Neckarsulm, Germany.