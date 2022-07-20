© SPIL

According to a press release published by Central Taiwan Science Park, SPIL is investing in Huwei Park, part of Yunlin Township, to build a new factory.

How much the company is investing in the area, and how many jobs the factory will create is ”under discussion by the company”.

According to a Taipei Times report, however, SPIL is said to invest 3,26 billion dollars. The plant, covering an area of 14,5 hectares, would generate NT$35.4 billion in annual revenues, and would create 2’800 jobs.

SPIL’s parent company, ASE Technology Holding, said that the plant is expected to start production in the third quarter of 2024, producing ”advanced IC packaging and testing technologies, such as wire bonding, flip-chip packaging and wafer-level packaging,” the report reads.

SPIL states that the plant will be built close to different universities, making it possible for the company to ”meet the needs of talents in the technology industry”.

The first phase of the construction will start during the fourth quarter this year.