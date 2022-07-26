© Mitsubishi Electric

Novali was set-up to finance and deliver multiple ‘giga factories’ across Europe, with production scheduled to start in 2025, a press release reads.

The relationship will encompass fast deployment of existing automation solutions for battery cell production, and then collaboration to build the value chain for the next generation of batteries manufactured in Europe, said Klaus Petersen, Director Lithium Battery Industry EMEA, Mitsubishi Electric Europe BV Mitsubishi Electric, in the press release.

While the value chain in Europe still needs to be built up, the partners aim at creating a network of local machine builders capable of delivering a complete cell manufacturing line at gigawatt hour (GWh) scale.

"We plan to manufacture four generations of battery cells. Lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO) or (LFP) cells for low-cost market segments, state-of-theart nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) cells transitioning to high voltage cathodes and silicon anodes for mid-market segments. Solid state or lithium metal batteries we predict will enter the market at a premium," Novali states in the press release.