© Agile Analog

Barry Paterson, CEO at Agile Analog, states in a press release that the space at Radio House in Cambridge will provide the company with break out spaces, pods, meeting rooms, and audio-visual equipment which will allow Agile Analog to both grow our UK-based headcount and provide a working collaboration centre that will connect employees internationally.

This will enable us to scale the company to meet the increasing demand for our analog IP solutions. A key driver for this is that many customers require access to high quality analog IP in a wide spectrum of process nodes. The features set of the analog IP ranges from simple foundation level IPs to more complex data conversion IPs and in some cases highly optimised subsystems. Our unique way of automatically generating the analog IPs to exactly meet the customer’s requirements enables our customers to reduce time to market and integrate analog features into their digital SoC, Paterson continues.

Mike Hulse, CTO at Agile Analog, added, that developing analog circuits is a highly complex process that requires expert design engineering capabilities.