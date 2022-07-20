© Umicore

The planned facility is said to be the first of its kind in North America, combining cathode and precursor materials manufacturing at a large industrial scale and thereby completing "the missing link" in Canada’s battery value chain, from natural resources to electric mobility, a press release reads.

Umicore and the Government of Canada have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to finalise the support application of the project under the Strategic Innovation Fund. This MoU follows a recently signed agreement with Loyalist Township to secure a plot of land of about 350 acres in Loyalist, Ontario, to this effect.

The company is targeting to start construction in 2023 and operations at the end of 2025, with the potential to reach by the end of the decade an annual production capacity capable of powering approximately one million EVs.

Umicore says it will also explore opportunities for metals refining and battery recycling in North America, and that the company is in negotiations with several potential customers for production contracts in North America.