IQE files lawsuit against Tower Semiconductor
IQE says it has significant evidence that Tower misappropriated IQE’s trade secrets to unlawfully obtain patents on IQE’s technology.
IQE plc, a supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions, announces that it has filed a lawsuit against Tower Semiconductor, a press release reads.
The claims, the company says, relate to IQE’s proprietary porous silicon technology which would underpin devices used in 5G and advanced sensing applications.
IQE filed its complaint in the U.S. Federal Court in California, under Federal and California state law in relation to the misappropriation of trade secrets, correction of inventorship, breach of contract, unfair competition, and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage.
We brought about these claims as we have significant reason to believe that Tower has misappropriated IQE’s proprietary trade secrets for its own benefit. Our technology, processes and intellectual property are vital in underpinning IQE’s products and solutions and in maintaining our market-leading position in advanced semiconductor materials. We will vigorously protect them and will provide further updates as material developments occur, Tom Dale, General Counsel & Company Secretary at IQE, commented, in the press release.