IQE plc, a supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions, announces that it has filed a lawsuit against Tower Semiconductor, a press release reads.

The claims, the company says, relate to IQE’s proprietary porous silicon technology which would underpin devices used in 5G and advanced sensing applications.

IQE filed its complaint in the U.S. Federal Court in California, under Federal and California state law in relation to the misappropriation of trade secrets, correction of inventorship, breach of contract, unfair competition, and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage.