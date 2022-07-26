Vermes Microdispensing acquires Lerner Systems
Vermes Microdispensing had acquired Lerner Systems, a Germany-based international manufacturer of contact-free microdispensing systems.
Microdispensing has acquired the rights and assets to the entire Lerner Systems product lines, including electro-pneumatic and piezo-jet microdispensing valves, controllers and process equipment, a press release reads.
We think it was an excellent transition for both parties. We will add the dispensing products developed and marketed by Lerner Systems to our portfolio of jetting systems, says Vermes Microdispensing CEO, Juergen Staedtler, in the press release.
The global infrastructure, the worldwide sales network, the innovative research & development team and extensive technical competence of Vermes Microdispensing, as well as its constant expansion and growth offer an optimal new environment for the Lerner Systems team, states Semen Lerner, Managing Director of Lerner Systems, in the press release.