© Vermes

Microdispensing has acquired the rights and assets to the entire Lerner Systems product lines, including electro-pneumatic and piezo-jet microdispensing valves, controllers and process equipment, a press release reads.

We think it was an excellent transition for both parties. We will add the dispensing products developed and marketed by Lerner Systems to our portfolio of jetting systems, says Vermes Microdispensing CEO, Juergen Staedtler, in the press release.