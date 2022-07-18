© Fingerprint Cards via Youtube

Sales in the second quarter fell 21 percent year on year (down 33 percent in constant currency terms), and 24 percent relative to the first quarter of 2022 (down 28 percent in constant currency terms).

The gross margin was 31.1 percent, compared with 27.7 percent in the year-earlier period. The increase is primarily due to the significant growth of the share of sales attributable to the PC and Access segments.

The lockdowns in China have led to a sharp drop in smartphone sales in the country, resulting in mobile phone producers scaling back their orders of fingerprint sensors to a minimum in parallel with carrying out destocking measures, Fingerprint Cards CEO, Christian Fredrikson comments in the company's interim report.

"In view of the lockdowns in China, we are taking a number of measures to adapt our costs," Fredrikson further states.