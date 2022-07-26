© NL Acoustics

Founded in 2015 by current CEO Kai Saksela and CTO Jonas Nyberg, NL Acoustics' acoustic cameras are designed and manufactured in Finland and used for predictive maintenance purposes, such as locating faults, making production processes more efficient, and saving energy and costs, a press release reads.

The company currently employs close to 50 people and is located in Pitäjänmäki.

Being part of the Teledyne family brings us a lot of synergies in the areas of R&D, sourcing and production", says Jonas Nyberg in the press release. We look forward to joining forces with Teledyne Flir and utilising their decades-long expertise to develop cutting-edge methods and solutions.