© ASM

LPE is said to have "a sizeable worldwide installed base of SiC epitaxy tools dedicated to manufacturing devices that address the rapidly growing electric vehicle market".

According to a press release, revenue expectations for LPE in 2023 are greater than €100 million, mainly driven by its SiC epitaxy equipment business.

LPE with its strong culture of innovation and traction with silicon carbide device makers, both for 150mm and 200mm substrates, is well positioned to serve the needs of global automotive customers and their decarbonization drive, said Benjamin Loh, President and CEO of ASM, in the press release. Next to ASM’s expanding position in advanced Epi applications for the logic/foundry and memory markets, ASM is also a leader in silicon epitaxy solutions for the power electronics, analog and wafer markets. LPE’s offering of advanced SiC epitaxy tools complements ASM’s offering. I’m confident that the combination of LPE and ASM will help our customers accelerate their roadmaps towards next-generation more efficient power electronics, which will enable the further electrification of the automotive industry, Benjamin Loh continues.

Following the close of the transaction, LPE will operate as a product unit under ASM’s Global Products organization. LPE will continue to be based in Italy, with technology and manufacturing centers in Milan and Catania.

We believe the acquisition by ASM will be attractive for LPE’s and ASM’s customers as well as for employees. The acquisition will additionally enable LPE to gain access to world-class R&D resources, as well as leverage on ASM’s global operations, sales and customer support network, Franco Preti, CEO of LPE, said in the press release.

The transaction is subject to FDI and anti-trust approval in a limited number of countries and other customary closing conditions which are expected to be met by the long stop date of November 10, 2022.