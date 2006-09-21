SMT & Inspection | September 21, 2006
Boundary Scan Platform SCANFLEX<br>fully integrated in SPEA 3030 In-Circuit Tester
GÖPEL electronic, a vendor of JTAG/Boundary Scan solutions compliant to IEEE 1149.x, and SPEA developed a next generation Boundary Scan option for the SPEA 3030 In-Circuit Tester (ICT) in the framework of an OEM agreement.
The solution is based on the complete integration of GÖPEL electronic's recently introduced hardware architecture SCANFLEX®, in combination with the Boundary Scan system software CASCON GALAXY®, involving the analog and digital pin electronic of the SPEA 3030.
“After the successful implementation of our Boundary Scan tools on the SPEA 4040 Flying Probe Tester, we can now also offer the same level of sophistication for Boundary Scan tool integrations on the SPEA 3030 In-Circuit Tester", says Bettina Richter, Manager of Marketing and International Sales at GÖPEL electronic. “This allows the customer to reuse JTAG/Boundary Scan test and In-System Programming applications on all SPEA board test platforms without any modifications. At the same time, the test coverage can be improved by using the ICT native analog and digital pin electronic to complement the Boundary Scan resources on the Unit Under Test."
“The SPEA 3030 is the latest development in the field of bed-of-nail based test equipment. Therefore, the integration of GÖPEL's innovative Boundary Scan solutions is a matter of course", declares Uwe Winkler, Sales Manager at SPEA GmbH. “With this integration, we can offer the professional solutions our customers expect. The SPEA 3030 is a test system family that satisfies all test requirements, such as parametric analog and digital In-Circuit Test, Cluster and Functional Tests, the test of power electronics with respective tester modules, and complete Boundary Scan test and In-System Programming applications with GÖPEL electronic's SCANFLEX platform."
Delivery of SCANFLEX integration packages for the SPEA 3030 starts in the third quarter of 2006.
