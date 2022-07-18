Firday, National Governor’s Association Chairs Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy released a joint statement calling on Congress to act immediately, a press release reads.

Governors have been encouraged by the bipartisan efforts in Congress to pass a compromise bill supporting American innovation and competitiveness. We are supportive of many provisions in the House and Senate versions of the bill, including significant funding for computer science education, which is crucial to our ability to train the next generation of tech talent right here at home. We urge Congress to quickly come to an agreement on this important legislation, Governor Asa Hutchinson, and Governor Phil Murphy states in the press release.

Their statement came one day after the U.S. Conference of Mayors sent a letter to Congressional leadership voicing their support for the Bipartisan Innovation Act.

The Bipartisan Innovation Act provides an opportunity to address future supply shortages in tech manufacturing, creates jobs, and lays the foundation for future innovations in science and technology to keep America competitive in the global economy. This legislation invests in America’s workers and provides economic stability to American families. We must prioritize and reinvest in the semiconductor industry to reemerge on the global stage as a technology leader.

Congress must work to include the bipartisan incentive of a fully funded CHIPS Act, along with support for STEM education and an investment tax credit in the final competitiveness legislation. Americans deserve access to economic opportunity and we urge Congress to come together to move this critical bipartisan package forward, an excerpt from the letter reads.