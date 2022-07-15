© Fujifilm Electronic Materials

The investment represents approximately 35% of Fujifilm’s planned global investment of nearly $1 billion into its electronic materials business, including capital investment and R&D enhancements to meet expanding demand, a press release reads.

The demand is said to be based on expected long-term semiconductor market growth and Fujifilm’s chemicals and materials role in the semiconductor supply chain.

The investment will support the development and manufacture of Fujifilm’s range of semiconductor materials and chemicals, particularly Chemical Mechanical Polishing (CMP) slurry and Photolithography-related high purity materials.

The investment is said to enable the continued expansion of manufacturing, quality, and R&D equipment at the company’s existing sites in Arizona, Rhode Island, Texas, and California. In addition to the capital investment, the company plans to add at least 120 new positions in chemistry, engineering, manufacturing, warehousing, and maintenance, by the end of 2024.

We’re excited about Fujifilm’s expanded investment in its Electronic Materials business, said Dr. Brian O’Donnelly, president and CEO of Fujifilm Electronic Materials, U.S.A., Inc, in the press release.The specialised electronic materials that Fujifilm provides with innovation and secured supply chain assurances are enabling our customers to manufacture logic, memory, and other integrated circuits that power current and next-generation electronic devices. Globally, Fujifilm recognizes the importance of these materials as enabling many of the changes we see in our everyday lives, and this additional investment will ensure Fujifilm continues its growth as a leading solutions provider in this space.

Expanded electronic materials facility in Mesa, Arizona

Fujifilm’s planned investment announcement comes on the heels of the company’s recently completed $88 million expansion of its electronic materials facility in Mesa, Arizona. The added 80,000 sq. ft. to the existing facility included five new buildings to expand Chemical Mechanical Polishing (CMP), high-purity solvents and process chemicals manufacturing capacity, warehousing, R&D and quality control laboratories, office space, and bulk chemical handling and storage.

The expansion increased Fujifilm Electronic Materials, U.S.A., Inc.’s manufacturing capacity by around 30%.

As part of this expanded investment in electronic materials, Fujifilm has set its revenue target to 400 billion yen ($3.3 billion) by fiscal year 2030 – compared to 146.7 billion yen ($1.2 billion) as of fiscal year 2021.

Fujifilm plans to achieve this new target by evolving into a “one-stop-shop” for semiconductor materials.