© HIPA

Nice LMS Hungary KFT started its operation in Hungary in 2019, in Gödöllö, a report from the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency (HIPA) reads.

The company, said to be a ”key supplier of battery components” to Samsung SDI and LG Chemical, will invest 14,4 million euro in a plant measuring around 6’000 sqm.

The project, HIPA continutes, is to improve to meet needs of clients not only in the field of battery production, but also in automotive, defense, ICT as well as sports and leisure product manufacturing.



