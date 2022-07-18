© SK Nexilis

The company said last Friday that the facility in Stalowa Wola will be ”the largest manufacturing factory for copper foil in Europe”, a Korea Herald report reads.

SK Nexilis’ will provide an annual manufacturing volume of ”50,000 metric tons”, claimed to be the highest in Europe.

The company has recently started the construction of the factory, set for completion during the first half of 2024, and followed by mass production during the second half of 2024.

By 2025, SK Nexilis plans to have the capacity to produce 250,000 metric tons of products across its global factories located in South Korea, Malaysia, Europe and North America, the report reads.