Panasonic Energy plans to develop the project at a property in Kansas, which is expected to drive ”significant economic activity and opportunities for the local economy” and could create up to 4,000 new jobs and result in an investment of approximately $4 billion, a press release reads, naming a site in De Soto for this potential project.

This project will be transformative for the Kansas economy, providing high-quality, high-tech jobs while bringing a new industry to the state that is forging a more sustainable future, said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly in the press release. This is a significant milestone for Kansas that is sure to drive economic growth and development.

The facility in Kansas is said to support Panasonic Energy’s plans to expand its production of EV batteries.