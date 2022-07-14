© Micron

"All Micron team members are safe", the company stated in the press release.

The loss of power prompted the implementation of factory shutdown protocols. Operations have resumed at reduced levels and will continue to ramp over the next week. Micron is assessing the wafers in process at the time of the incident to determine whether they will meet the company’s stringent quality standards.

Micron expects production output loss and associated cost impact from both productivity and wafer scrap across Micron’s fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 and first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Micron said it is currently assessing the impact to near-term supply and is working to utilize existing inventory and its remaining DRAM factory network to meet customers’ critical requirements.