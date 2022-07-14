© Juki Automation

The new FX-3RAXL is said to provide an upgrade in speed, accuracy, reliability and precision for component placement, the company states in a press release.

The FX-3RAXL achieves a mounting performance of 66,000 CPH (IPC9850) by using four independent cross-rails, each with a six-nozzle placement head set on two mounting stations, providing the machine with 24 vacuum nozzles in total.

With the increased capacity this machine provides, we look forward to higher efficiency, greater flexibility and increasing our arsenal for mission critical quality, Jay Cadler, President, Veris Manufacturing, stated in the press release.

The FX-3RAXL supports mechanical and electronic feeders that can be used optionally with feeder trolleys if required. According to Emerald EMS, this provides Veris Manufacturing with the flexibility to continue using its existing equipment as they make the additional upgrade to smart feeders for increased traceability and accuracy.

