Navitas acquires VDD Tech to expand next-gen semi capability
Navitas Semiconductor, specialising in gallium nitride power integrated circuits, has announced the acquisition of VDD Tech, creator of digital-isolators for next-generation power conversion.
VDD Tech was founded in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, by Vincent Dessard, then joined by Aimad Saib, each of them holding a doctorate and 15+ years’ experience in analog / mixed-mode IC research and development. Dessard and Saib have taken leading roles in Navitas’ R&D teams.
It’s exciting to see two breakthrough technologies – optimized digital-isolators and GaN power ICs – combine to deliver such leading-edge, high-power solutions, said Dessard in the press release, adding, High-speed and high-reliability are the critical factors to accelerate wide-band-gap-semiconductor adoption over legacy silicon-chips, and we’re very excited to be a catalyst in this once-in-a-generation revolution, with new, high-power products launching in 2023.
VDD Tech’s isolation technology is a key part of our growing power-and-control integration strategy, creating an additional $1B/yr market opportunity, said Gene Sheridan, Navitas CEO and co-founder, in the press release. We continue to research and review new technologies that we could add to Navitas’ core strengths, and deliver significant CO2 emission-reduction benefits as we continue our mission to 'Electrify Our World.