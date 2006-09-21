Ericsson expands network in Bangladesh

Telecommunications service provider, TM International Bangladesh (TMIB), has selected Ericsson to expand its GSM/GPRS network.

Ericsson will expand network coverage and capacity in the Dhaka and Chittagong areas, which are home to more than half the population of Bangladesh.



Under the agreement Ericsson will provide core and radio networks, and a comprehensive range of telecommunication services, including installation, commissioning, optimization and tuning. The deployment has started and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.



Arun Bansal, managing director, Ericsson Bangladesh, says: "Ericsson is proud to play yet another key role in taking TMIB's network to more Bangladeshis. We are fully committed to supporting TMIB in strengthening its market leadership in Bangladesh, as well as retaining its competitiveness into the future."



The expansion will bring TMIB's subscribers superior end-user experience in terms of network quality and performance. TMIB will also be able to accommodate new subscriber growth on its network while ensuring a high level of network performance.