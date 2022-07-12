© Infineon

With more than RM8 billion worth of investment, the third module will add ”significant manufacturing capacity” in power semiconductors, particularly wide bandgap technology based on silicon carbide and gallium nitride, a press release from the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) reads.

Malaysia is an important hub for Infineon due to economies of scale already present in our front-end wafer fab manufacturing in Kulim, and back-end chip manufacturing in Melaka. When fully equipped, products from the new module will generate additional EUR2 billion in annual revenue. As decarbonisation efforts gain momentum globally, demand from electric vehicles, charging and storage infrastructures, and renewable energy for wide band gap power semiconductors is growing and we are prepared to support the demand, said Dr. Rutger Wijburg, Chief Operations Officer, Infineon Technologies AG, in the press release.

The new module will create 900 high-value job opportunities adding to the existing employees at Infineon Kulim, Mr. Ng Kok Tiong, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Infineon Technologies Kulim, said.

Malaysia offers a bright and highly motivated talent pool that we can further invest in and grow via on-the-job training and competency development. Bringing new technology to Malaysia requires skills to manage complexity and experience to master the technology, he continued.

Construction is expected to be completed by third quarter of 2024.