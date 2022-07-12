© SK Hynix (for illustrative purpose)

According to a statement from South Korea’s Science Minister Lee Jong-ho, the country has the potential to dominate the global semiconductor industry, a The Korea Economic Daily report reads.

Korea’s domestic businesses for memory chips and foundries has, Lee continued, a ”competitive edge”, and urged Korean companies to use the technologies in areas such as data centers.

However, the government wants to increase the country’s competitiveness in the industry further by investing 794 million dollars in the AI semiconductor sector. Beside ”sharpening its competitive edge”, the investment is said to also ”foster over 7’000 experts”.

According to the report, Lee said that ”state-funded projects will focus on the neural processing unit (NPU), neuromorphic and processing-in-memory (PIM) chip sector,” an area where Samsung and SK Hynix competitor Nvidia is said to be ”the dominant leader”.