© Nokia

Starting from 1st July 2022, Nokia will collaborate with 29 partners in 6G-ANNA to lead and drive 6G research and standardization, a press release reads.

Within 6G-ANNA, Nokia will focus on designing an end-to-end 6G architecture and work with other project partners on three key technology areas: 6G access, network of networks, and automation and simplification. Selected topics such as sub-networks, XR, and real-time digital twinning will be implemented and presented as proof of concepts.

In addition, Nokia will interact with the German ecosystem, including four academic “6G Hubs” with more than 60 university chairs. Beyond Germany, 6G-ANNA aims to interact with other major 6G flagship projects in Europe and the U.S. to shape global 6G standards.

Funding for 6G-ANNA will come from the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research, with an aim of strengthening and pushing German and European 6G agendas and driving global pre-standardization activities from a German and European perspective.

6G-ANNA is part of the larger 6G Platform German national initiative and has a total volume of €38.4 million with a duration of three years.