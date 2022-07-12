© Delta Electronics

The complex, which accommodates facilities of over 400,000 square feet, is expected to create hundreds of jobs, while aiming to support additional long-term local jobs across a broad ecosystem of suppliers and partners, a press release reads.

The Plano complex is expected to facilitate Delta's expansion of its U.S. product offering, especially in key areas, such as automotive powertrain and power management systems, high-efficiency power systems and solutions for 5G networks and data centers, as well as energy infrastructure solutions. The facility will be outfitted with a modern design, prototype, and testing equipment for advanced research for electronics products for materials, devices, and applications.

The Plano complex exemplifies Delta's deeper commitment to the development of a resilient supply chain while also expanding our footprint in the U.S., says Kelvin Huang, President of Delta Electronics Americas Region, in the press release. In line with Delta's commitment to the RE100 global initiative, we expect this new site to operate 100% on renewable electricity by 2030. Delta is a company deeply rooted in innovation, and we will develop cutting-edge technologies in our new facility while aiming to generate a great number of jobs for talented Americans in the Southwest.

Delta hopes to potentially invest substantial resources in partnership with Texas universities and local colleges, to attract "a pipeline of skilled talent" in the region.