Nova has already delivered "numerous tools to several of the customer's fabrication sites," a press release reads.

This selection signifies the great potential of our materials metrology portfolio for a variety of IC devices. This new win bolsters our strategy to grow our materials metrology beyond Nova's traditional markets, said Eitan Oppenhaim, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nova, in the press release. Our ability to develop unique and differentiated solutions allows us to offer a broader range of capabilities, which resonates well with various customers in different steps of the IC manufacturing value chain.