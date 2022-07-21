© Prologium

VinFast also entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with ProLogium setting out strategic cooperation arrangements to secure next-generation solid-state battery supplies and support the goal of expanding its smart mobility solutions globally, a press release reads.

The two companies will enter into commercial agreements to develop battery pack designs using Prologiums proprietary solid-state battery technology.

ProLogium plans to provide solid-state battery cells to VinFast starting from 2024 to support its next generation line-up. ProLogium’s first major solid state battery plant, which is slated to launch in early 2023, will devote a significant portion of the facility’s production capacity to supply VinFast.

In the future, ProLogium and VinFast may also establish a joint-venture solid-state battery factory in Vietnam.