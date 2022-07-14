© Kleos Space (for illustrative purpose)

After having each conducted research, including studies and simulations, the parties plan to enter smartphone-use-case-focused testing and validation of 5G non-terrestrial networks (5G NTN), a press release reads.

According to the companies, the result could effectively mean that a future 5G smartphone could use 5G connectivity anywhere on Earth and provide complete global coverage for wideband data services, including places normally only covered by legacy satellite phone systems with limited data connectivity capabilities.

The space-based network could also be used as back-up support to terrestrial networks in the event of major network outages or disasters, the press release further states.