”We have reached full production capacity (wafer input base) equivalent to before the instantaneous voltage drop on July 11 JST, as initially scheduled,” the company today states in an update.

The company update further states that ”some damage was made to the work-in-process from the instantaneous voltage drop”.

Renesas initially announced that ”losses due to ruined work-in-process and halted production may account for a maximum of approximately 2 weeks’ worth of production”.

”Based on further assessment, the amount of ruined work-in-process was less than anticipated, and the combined losses from ruined work-in-process and halted production will account for approximately 1 week’s worth of production. We are continuously moving forward to recover these shortfalls.”