These results represent an increase of 20.4% when comparing the first five months of 2022 and the same period in 2021. On a monthly basis, European sales were slightly down (-0.7%) from April.

Global semiconductor sales in May 2022 were US$ 51.819 billion, or a 20% year-to-date growth. On a monthly basis, global sales were up 1.8% from April. All growth figures represent a three-month rolling average.

The main drivers of May’s sales in Europe as compared to April were optoelectronics (up 3.9% vs. the previous month), logic (up 1.8%), and application-specific semiconductors (up 0.5%).

Looking at global sales of application-specific semiconductors, steady growth was observed across all the end-use segments, led by wired communication, consumer and computer.

In May, exchange-rate effects were significantly more visible when comparing market growth in Euros and in Dollars. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were 4.118 billion Euros in May 2022, up 1.8% versus the previous month and an increase of 29.3% versus the same month a year ago. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis semiconductor, sales increased by 31.9%.