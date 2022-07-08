© Bosch (for illustrative purpose)

The Semiconductor Sector Service Bureau (S3B) brings together leading experts from the University of Sydney, Macquarie University, UNSW Sydney, Australia’s national science agency CSIRO and the Australian National Fabrication Facility, a press release reads.

Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology Alister Henskens said the semiconductor sector had been identified as a local strength in the recently released NSW 20-Year R&D Roadmap, presenting a golden opportunity to grow the economy.

From computers and smartphones to military communications and medical devices, semiconductors drive the technological devices we use every day and are indispensable to many global supply chains, Mr Henskens said in the press release. The semiconductor industry has been an engine for economic growth over the last 60 years and the S3B represents an enormous opportunity to secure a brighter future for NSW by accelerating our participation in the global semiconductor market, Heskens continued.

NSW Chief Scientist & Engineer Professor Hugh Durrant-Whyte said NSW has a clear competitive advantage when it comes to semiconductors, with most Australian companies already based here.

Each of the institutions forming this consortium has a long history of innovation within the sector, working closely with Australian leaders in semiconductor technology and major global firms, Professor Durrant-Whyte said in the press release.

Inaugural Director of the S3B Dr Nadia Court, from the Sydney Nanoscience Hub, said the S3B will be the nexus of the semiconductor sector in NSW and Australia.

The S3B will build connectivity and collaboration, and support commercial impact. It will play a key role in advocating for the sector, connecting companies and researchers with design and manufacturing capabilities globally, Dr Court said in the press release.

The S3B is funded by the NSW Government and will be located at Cicada Innovations, in the heart of Sydney’s Tech Central Precinct.