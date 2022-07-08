© infineon

The collaboration is to build high-performance and fully integrated quantum processing units (QPUs).

The combination of Oxford Ionics’ electronic qubit control (EQC) technology with Infineon’s engineering and manufacturing capabilities, and expertise in quantum technology, is said lay the foundations for the industrial production of QPUs offering hundreds of qubits within the next five years.

The goal is to move quantum computing technology out of the research lab into real industrial solutions.