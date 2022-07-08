Infineon and Oxford Ionics to develop ion quantum processors
Oxford Ionic’s technology combined with Infineon’s capabilities and expertise is said to lay the foundations for the industrial production of QPUs within the next five years.
The collaboration is to build high-performance and fully integrated quantum processing units (QPUs).
The combination of Oxford Ionics’ electronic qubit control (EQC) technology with Infineon’s engineering and manufacturing capabilities, and expertise in quantum technology, is said lay the foundations for the industrial production of QPUs offering hundreds of qubits within the next five years.
The goal is to move quantum computing technology out of the research lab into real industrial solutions.
The role of Infineon is to take the ground-breaking work of Oxford Ionics to scale properly towards meaningful qubit counts and low error rates. Infineon’s ion traps can enable that in conjunction with our predictable, repeatable, and reliable manufacturing and assembly capabilities, said Stephan Schaecher, Director of New Application, Innovation, and Quantum Computing at Infineon Technologies Industrial Division, in the press release.