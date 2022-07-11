© Nidec Elesys

The factory is expected to be completed in early 2023 and will measure 36’000 sqm dedicated to manufacturing and sales of automotive inverters and ECUs, a press release reads.

”In the wake of increasingly strict environmental regulations in Europe and automobile CO2 emissions regulations imposed by major countries, the demand for Nidec Elesys’ automotive inverters and electronic control units (ECUs) is on the increase. By building a new factory in Serbia, the Company will be able to construct an efficient and speedy product supply system in Europe,” the company states in the press release.

The factory will have a workforce of 200 people, for the first-phase construction only.

”Serbia is home to large numbers of people with a science and engineering background who are fluent in English. Nidec Elesys, which has been hiring people for its plant’s executive and technical engineering positions to manage Nidec Group companies in Europe in the future, is poised to recruit additional people to launch the new factory”, the company continues.

The company has started selecting equipment manufacturers and facility operators in Eastern Europe.