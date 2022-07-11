© Nokia

Under the contract, Nokia will supply equipment from its AirScale portfolio including Single RAN, AirScale base stations, and high-capacity 5G Massive MIMO antennas to support different spectrum bands, a press release reads.

Approximately, 3200 base stations will be modernised and an additional 3900 new base stations will be deployed.

These solutions is said to boost Ice’s 5G coverage and performance and cover all deployment scenarios from dense-urban capacity to wide-area coverage. Nokia will also provide its NetAct solution for network management and network operations as well as optimisation and technical support services.

Ice is owned by the multi-utility company, Lyse, which also owns fiber broadband provider, Altibox. Collectively, the companies manage nationwide digital infrastructure as well as mobile frequencies for both 4G and 5G.