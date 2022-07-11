In this new role, Orsini will have responsibility for all aspects of the company's global procurement organization, including purchasing, supplier quality and global supply chain strategy, the company says in a press release.

As Stoneridge continues to grow in each of our segments and across the world, a sustainable and resilient supply chain is a cornerstone of our success, said Jon DeGaynor, president and CEO, Stoneridge. Sal's proven purchasing and supply chain leadership experience will be key in executing our long-term strategy.

Most recently, Sal was the vice president, global chief supply management officer at Nexteer Automotive. Prior to that, Orsini held various leadership roles at Aptiv, General Motors, Rolls-Royce Aerospace and Delphi.