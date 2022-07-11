Stoneridge appoints Sal Orsini to Chief Procurement Officer
Stoneridge Inc, a designer and manufacturer of electrical and electronic vehicle systems, announces that Salvatore Orsini has been named chief procurement officer effective July 5, 2022.
In this new role, Orsini will have responsibility for all aspects of the company's global procurement organization, including purchasing, supplier quality and global supply chain strategy, the company says in a press release.
As Stoneridge continues to grow in each of our segments and across the world, a sustainable and resilient supply chain is a cornerstone of our success, said Jon DeGaynor, president and CEO, Stoneridge. Sal's proven purchasing and supply chain leadership experience will be key in executing our long-term strategy.
Most recently, Sal was the vice president, global chief supply management officer at Nexteer Automotive. Prior to that, Orsini held various leadership roles at Aptiv, General Motors, Rolls-Royce Aerospace and Delphi.