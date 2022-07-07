© Marquardt

Known for manufacturing systems in the automotive, off-road, and home industries, Marquardt is now expanding into the drone industry, a press release reads.

To continue to support new business opportunities along with its other current projects, Marquardt is now actively hiring for several positions including Engineers, Production Associates, and Business Development roles.

We’re looking to hire people who are passionate, innovative, and want to be involved with shaping the future of drone technology and high-tech manufacturing in Central New York, said Steve Maloney, Director of Human Resources at Marquardt, in the press release.

According to the press release, New York State has invested over the past five years to create a 50-mile Uncrewed Autonomous Systems Corridor and Advanced Air Mobility Proving Grounds, commonly known as the “Drone Corridor” between Syracuse and Griffiss International Airport in Rome.