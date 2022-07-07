© Katek (for illustrative purpose)

The new factory further expands the 2,600 sq. m. production area with 4,000 sq. m, with the second floor increasing the areas of the administrative and technical zones, a company update on Linkedin reads.

The update further reads that the company doubles its production in Bulgaria and adds another 70 jobs to the already existing workforce of 300 people.

The company started the fiscal year of 2022 with the strongest quarter in its corporate history. Group sales increased to EUR 158.4 million in Q1 2022, an increase of 15.2% from EUR 137.5 million during the same period last year.