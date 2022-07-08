© Renesas Electronics

Renesas will partner with TML to accelerate the development of electric and connected vehicles to further enhance TML’s pre-eminence and market position. To effectively address evolving customers’ aspirations, Renesas and TMLsays they will explore a non-exclusive partnership on emerging technologies such as ADAS.

Renesas will also collaborate with Tejas Networks for implementing next-generation wireless network solutions. This includes design and development of semiconductor solutions for radio units (RU) used in telecom networks, from 4G, 5G, to open radio access network (O-RAN). The companies aim to roll out products and solutions initially for India and aim to expand its footprint in the global markets.

Additionally, Renesas and Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS), a company of Tata Group, will partner by establishing a Joint System Solution Development Center in Bangalore.