Work has now begun on the new production site in the northern Chinese metropolis of Changchun, a press release reads.

With construction set to finish by the end of 2024, this will be the first automotive plant in China where only all-electric Audi models roll off the line, starting with three models from the Audi A6 e-tron and Audi Q6 e-tron series.

The factory is designed to produce more than 150’000 vehicles a year. Audi is also creating around 3,000 new jobs in Changchun.

The new plant is being built on an area of around 150 hectares, which will make it slightly larger than the existing Audi plant in Neckarsulm once completed. A total of 20 buildings will be erected on the site by the end of 2022.

The technical crews housed at the site will cover the entire value chain needed for automotive manufacturing. In addition to a press shop, body shop, paint shop, and vehicle assembly line, there will also be a battery assembly facility, where Audi will manufacture the high-voltage batteries used in its China-specific PPE models.