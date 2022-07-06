© MAN

From the beginning of 2025, MAN Truck & Bus will manufacture high-voltage batteries for electric trucks and buses in large-scale production at its Nuremberg site, a press release reads.

Initially, the batteries will be manufactured manually at the plant in a small series production for about two and a half years. Construction of large-scale production is scheduled to start in mid-2023 and to be completed by the end of 2024.

We are now starting to industrialize electromobility and continue on our path to climate-neutral mobility in commercial vehicles. It is a groundbreaking location and investment decision for the next decades, Alexander Vlaskamp, Chairman of the Executive Board of MAN Truck & Bus SE, said in the press release.



To this end, the company will invest around 100 million euros over the next five years at the production site for combustion engines. The commercial vehicle manufacturer is receiving support from the Bavarian State Government, which has promised a contribution of around 30 million euros to energy research and technology funding for the period 2023 to 2027, provided that the funding and budgetary requirements are met. These funds will be used to conduct research in battery assembly, cell chemistry and development, battery safety, and ultimately battery recycling to ensure the sustainability of the propulsion mode.