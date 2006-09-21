Micronic receives order from Asia

Micronic Laser Systems AB, a global supplier of laser pattern generators for photomasks, has received an order for an LRS series pattern generation tool from an Asian customer.

"Despite the general current slowdown in the photomask market for display applications, Micronic continues to see some investment activity within the customer base," said Sven Lofquist, president and CEO of Micronic Laser Systems. "This order demonstrates a continuing confidence in Micronic's technology also in a week market."