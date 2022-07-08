As Escatec’s new COO, he will be based at the Group’s corporate headquarters in Bayan Lepas, Penang, and will be working closely with Chief Executive Officer Ernest Sebak and Chief Financial Officer Roman Ziegler to deliver the company’s global expansion plans, a press release reads.

Mr. Wong is said to have valued hands-on experience across a broad range of market sectors, especially in relation to the aero space, medical, and industrial sectors, and important expertise in supporting customers from Europe, Asia, and North America.