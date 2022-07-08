Escatec appoints HL Wong as Chief Operating Officer
HL Wong was formerly the General Manager of Plexus Manufacturing in Penang with operational responsibility for over 2’000 employees.
As Escatec’s new COO, he will be based at the Group’s corporate headquarters in Bayan Lepas, Penang, and will be working closely with Chief Executive Officer Ernest Sebak and Chief Financial Officer Roman Ziegler to deliver the company’s global expansion plans, a press release reads.
Mr. Wong is said to have valued hands-on experience across a broad range of market sectors, especially in relation to the aero space, medical, and industrial sectors, and important expertise in supporting customers from Europe, Asia, and North America.
It is great news for Escatec to have HL on board. HL is proven expertise and experience will guide us on the correct course as we expand our global production footprint and customer base, said Escatec CEO, Ernest Sebak, in the press release.