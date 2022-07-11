Danutek, Altus’ sister company, has partnered with Solderking and will offer sales and after-sales support in European countries including, Hungary, Ukraine, Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Bulgaria and Macedonia, a press release reads.

By partnering with Danutek, who are one of the very best at what they do, our vision is to bring our products to new customers across Europe and take another step in Solderking’s successful business journey, Solderking director, Chris Ward, said in the press release.