II-VI Incorporated completes acquisition of Coherent
II‐VI Incorporated has successfully completed the acquisition of Coherent, Inc. The deal is said to form a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers.
The combined business will be more distributed across the value chain from materials to components, subsystems, systems, and service, a press release reads.
II-VI’s scale, at the levels of the value chain where expertise in materials matters, is complementary to Coherent’s scale where laser systems play. The combined company will leverage that complementary scale in ways that will really matter to our customers in strategic markets.
Coherent is an innovator with a rich portfolio of some of the most advanced technologies in the world, which have been transformative in a broad range of markets, said Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr., Chair and CEO of II-VI, in the press release. I would like to thank Andy Mattes for his leadership of Coherent and enabling a very successful integration planning.