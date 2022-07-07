For several years, Global M2M has been HMS’ primary distributor of products in Oceania. Global M2M is expected to realize a turnover of 2 MEUR in 2022, out of which more than 90 percent is HMS products.

HMS will continue the business of Global M2M under the name HMS Industrial Networks Pty Ltd to build a foundation with local presence for increased HMS sales and marketing activities in Australia which is expected to be "an interesting market going forward".