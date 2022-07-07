General | July 07, 2022
HMS Networks acquires Global M2M
Swedish HMS Industrial Networks, a wholly owned subsidiary of HMS Networks AB, has today acquired all shares in Global M2M Pty Ltd, located in Melbourne, Australia.
For several years, Global M2M has been HMS’ primary distributor of products in Oceania. Global M2M is expected to realize a turnover of 2 MEUR in 2022, out of which more than 90 percent is HMS products.
HMS will continue the business of Global M2M under the name HMS Industrial Networks Pty Ltd to build a foundation with local presence for increased HMS sales and marketing activities in Australia which is expected to be "an interesting market going forward".
