The distribution agreement is said to be a cornerstone of the overall go-to-market strategy of Sivers Wireless. It will create a substantially larger global footprint of personnel that can create, manage and drive demand for Sivers’ technology, a press release reads.

Richardson RFPD’s strength is the combination of its local presence in all major markets, deep technical engineering competence, and dedication to supporting end customer success. We believe will be a successful relationship and a key enabler for continued growth, said Anders Storm, group CEO of Sivers Semiconductors, in the press release.

This is a natural progression of our prior successful relationship with MixComm. Sivers’ product capabilities and reputation in 5G and SATCOM markets, combined with our worldwide customer-facing sales engineers, will benefit our joint customers, said Rafael R. Salmi, Ph.D., Richardson RFPD’s president, in the press release.

This agreement continues the relationship between Richardson RFPD and MixComm, a company that was acquired by Sivers Semiconductors earlier in 2022.