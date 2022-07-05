© Mitsubishi Electric

Expected to start operations in December 2023, the new factory will manufacture inverters and other factory automation (FA) control system products, expanding the company´s capabilities to meet the growing demand in India, a company press release reads.

The new two-floor, 15,400 square-meter factory will be built on 40,000 square meters of land near Pune, Maharashtra.

Mitsubishi Electric´s FA control systems business in India began in the mid-1990s, and has since acquired a local manufacturer named FA control systems in 2012.