Effective immediately, the multi-year agreement is focused on high volume production of epiwafers which will be used across Lumentum’s portfolio of innovative laser products, in particular to enable Lidar for autonomous vehicles, where IQE will be the epitaxy partner of choice for this technology, a press release reads.

The partnership between IQE and Lumentum will also enable leadership across a wider range of technologies such as biometric security, data communications, and extended reality. There is also further provision for multi-year joint research and development initiatives.

Our partnership with Lumentum is in alignment with our strategy to strengthen our customer relationships and to enter into long-term agreements securing wafer supply. Lumentum and IQE are industry leaders in the 3D Sensing space, and this partnership is underpinned by IQE’s unrivalled technology portfolio. We look forward to our continued collaboration and expansion of our business relationship into new market segments, Americo Lemos, Chief Executive Officer of IQE, said in the press release.