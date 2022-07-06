Yamaha Motor appoints sales manager to Factory Automation
Yamaha Motor Corporation USA‘s Intelligent Machinery Division announces the promotion of Mr. Jayson (Jiaxin) FU to sales manager for Yamaha IM’s Factory Automation product line.
Mr. Fu was previously with Yamaha Robotics in Japan/China/India/Europe for more than 10 years and has joined the USA team to further expand robotics sales in the Americas, a press release reads.
I am so excited to join the Yamaha Robotics team in the USA. I look forward to expanding our Factory Automation sales and network in North America and helping our customers build automation systems with greater added value, Jayson said in the press release.
We are happy to have Mr. FU join our team to run the Factory Automation Group in the Americas. With his long history with Yamaha Robotics and his strong commitment to our customers, we are uniquely poised to meet the future demands of fully integrated factories in the Americas, across all sectors of manufacturing, Nick Isomura, Yamaha IM’s Division Manager, said in the press release.