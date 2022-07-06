Mr. Fu was previously with Yamaha Robotics in Japan/China/India/Europe for more than 10 years and has joined the USA team to further expand robotics sales in the Americas, a press release reads.

I am so excited to join the Yamaha Robotics team in the USA. I look forward to expanding our Factory Automation sales and network in North America and helping our customers build automation systems with greater added value, Jayson said in the press release.